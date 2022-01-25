4,909 new COVID cases, 21 new deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A total of 4,909 new cases and 21 new deaths were reported Tuesday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Sunday to 3pm Monday.

There were 944 new cases reported in the six lower counties of the state. Those cases were in the following counties: Harrison County (314), Jackson County (285), George County (145), Pearl River County (111), Hancock County (57), and Stone County (32).

Of the 21 new deaths reported in the state, none were in the six lower counties.

As of Jan. 24 at 3pm, there have been a total of 699,002 cases and 10,755 deaths reported in Mississippi.

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 6362 81 75 9 Hancock 10,339 141 141 22 Harrison 45,287 581 619 82 Jackson 33,026 398 382 41 Pearl River 13,069 248 241 42 Stone 4719 67 100 14

MSDH (MSDH)

As of Jan. 23, there were 1,414 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 292 were in the ICU and 159 were on ventilators.

Mississippi COVID-19 cases and deaths by age through January 19, 2022 (MSDH)

Mississippi COVID-19 cases and deaths by age (17 and under) (MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 48% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Dec. 28. That’s much lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 62%. As for booster shots, 29% of Mississippians have received one.

To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Mississippi COVID-19 deaths by vaccination/booster status (MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

