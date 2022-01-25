St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child

Alexandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
Alexandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo Melendez are charged in connection to the death of 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla.(Source: KRGV via CNN)
By KRGV Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHARR, Texas (KRGV) - Three young men are in custody on accusations of beating a Texas man and leaving him to die. Police say the incident happened after the victim was accused of inappropriately touching a minor.

Police arrested 18-year-old Alexandro Trevino, 17-year-old Christian Trevino and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo Melendez in connection to the death of 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla.

Police say Quintanilla was beaten with brass knuckles and put into the back of a truck. His body was found Thursday in a McAllen field.

The beating allegedly happened after the Trevino brothers found out a minor claimed they were inappropriately touched by Quintanilla at an RV park. Police say the brothers were enraged and confronted Quintanilla, resulting in a physical fight and multiple assaults.

Quintanilla suffered severe head trauma, and authorities believe he may have been alive when the suspects dumped him in the field.

“This investigation was complex, having multiple scenes. I am proud of how our detectives were able to put the pieces together in such a short time,” said Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey in a statement.

The three suspects were arraigned Sunday. All are charged with aggravated assault and engaging in criminal activity. Christian Trevino and Melendez are also charged with capital murder.

Police say Quintanilla had an arrest warrant in an unrelated case for continuous sexual assault of a child and assault family violence.

Copyright 2022 KRGV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Gulfport
Gautier Police are investigating after two men were shot Monday morning at a house on Rue de...
Two injured after shooting in Gautier, say police
Tara Leigh Cox pleaded guilty to felony DUI causing death. She was sentenced to serve 60 years,...
Woman sentenced to 60 years for DUI causing death of four in Pearl River County
As of Jan. 19, there were 1,495 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections....
More than 12,000 new COVID cases reported over the weekend in Mississippi
The snowbirds have been arriving on the Coast some as early as November to escape the harsh...
Snowbird season cranking up in South Mississippi

Latest News

As many as 8,500 U.S. troops have been put on heightened alert for possible deployment as...
US troops on alert as world watches Russia
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS warns of refund delays as tax season begins
Authorities along the Minnesota and North Dakotas border with Canada are investigating a human...
Border agent speaks out after human smuggling case that left 4 dead
The judge said the jurors who will decide whether to recommend the death penalty for the 2018...
Judge rules jurors can see Nikolas Cruz's Instagram photos