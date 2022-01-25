St. Jude Dream Home
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets now on sale

The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway will be broadcast in April on WLOX ABC.
This year's St. Jude Dream Home is located in the Florence Gardens subdivision in Gulfport....
This year's St. Jude Dream Home is located in the Florence Gardens subdivision in Gulfport. Built by Elliott Homes, the 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom, 2,400 square foot home is valued at $480,000.(St. Jude/Elliott Homes)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home under construction in Gulfport.

This year’s Dream Home is located in the Florence Gardens subdivision. Built by Elliott Homes, the 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom, 2,400 square foot home is valued at $480,000. Tickets are $100 each, and all the money raised will help children battling cancer at St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Buy tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home and learn more about the other prizes here>> https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/biloxi.html

You can also buy tickets over the phone or by mail. Just call (800) 206-2263 or click here to download a printable mail-in form. Mailed forms must be received by April 18, 2022, and tickets must still be available for your purchase to be complete.

A lot of people missed out on this opportunity in 2021 because tickets sold out in just weeks. So if you’re interested, don’t delay! There are also special prizes for those who buy early:

  • Get your ticket by February 4, you will also be eligible to win a $5,000 American Express gift card.
  • Get your ticket by February 25 to be eligible to win a $5,000 gift certificate to Southern Charm Furniture & Design.
  • Get your ticket by April 22 to be eligible to win a brand new 2022 Infiniti Q50.

The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway will be broadcast in April on WLOX ABC.

Reserve your St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket by February 4, and you’ll be eligible to win the house and the Tickets on Sale prize, a $5,000 American Express gift card, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation. Call 800-206-2263 or visit Dream Home dot org to reserve your ticket today!

Posted by WLOX-TV on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

