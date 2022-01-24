St. Jude Dream Home
Woman sentenced to 60 years for DUI causing death of four in Pearl River County

Tara Leigh Cox pleaded guilty to felony DUI causing death. She was sentenced to serve 60 years, with 30 years suspended and 30 years to serve in MDOC custody.(Pearl River County jail)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pearl River County woman has been sentenced to prison in connection to four deaths after a wreck in 2018.

Tara Leigh Cox pleaded guilty to four counts of felony DUI causing death, which came from a head-on collision on the night of July 21, 2018 on Highway 53.

A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Cox hit a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic head-on, killing four of the five passengers in the Sonic.

Phenicia Chambers, 46, her two grandchildren, 11-year-old Sa’ Mya Magee and 5-year-old Bryson Poole, and 11-year-old Me’Ori Le’Gier were declared dead on scene after an accident on Highway 53.

According to Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage, the victims are all related or close family friends.

Cox’s blood-alcohol level was nearly two times the limit allowed by state law.

“The law allows an adult to drink. The law allows an adult to drive. The law does not allow an adult to drink and drive,” said District Attorney Hal Kittrell. “This case exemplifies how the extremely poor decision to driver after drinking can result in the tragic loss of life. The families involved continue to be in our thoughts and prayers. While this sentence cannot cure the grief felt by the loved ones for the four victims, it is our hope it will be a deterrent to others from drinking and driving on our roadways.”

Cox was sentenced to serve a term of 60 years with 30 years suspended and 30 years to be served in the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

