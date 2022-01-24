Two injured after shooting in Gautier, say police

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police are investigating after two men were shot Monday morning.

According to a post made by the police department, dispatchers received a 911 call at 8:30am to a house on Rue de Courmont. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. It’s not clear yet where they were shot or what their conditions are.

Police have not released any details yet about the shooting, including a suspect or an arrest.

We will update this story once we know more.

