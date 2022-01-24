Police investigating fatal shooting in Gulfport

St. Jude Dream Home
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a Shooting near Rippy Road and Jeff Road.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed to WLOX that there are two deceased victims of the shooting.

This is a developing story, and we will update this report as more information is released.

