Police investigating fatal shooting in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a Shooting near Rippy Road and Jeff Road.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed to WLOX that there are two deceased victims of the shooting.

This is a developing story, and we will update this report as more information is released.

