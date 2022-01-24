More than 12,000 new COVID cases reported over the weekend in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A total of 12,711 new cases and 13 new deaths were reported over the weekend across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Thursday to 3pm Sunday.

The 13 deaths happened between Jan. 5-22 and include three deaths in Harrison County.

There were 2,389 new cases reported in the six lower counties of the state. Those cases were in the following counties: Harrison County (880), Jackson County (623), Pearl River County (356), Hancock County (220), George County (183), and Stone County (127).

As of Jan. 23 at 3pm, there have been a total of 694,093 cases and 10,734 deaths reported in Mississippi.

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 6362 81 75 9 Hancock 10,282 141 140 22 Harrison 44,973 581 612 81 Jackson 32,741 398 334 41 Pearl River 12,958 248 234 42 Stone 4687 67 100 14

As of Jan. 19 at 3pm, there have been a total of 673,873 cases and 10,707 deaths reported in Mississippi. (MSDH)

As of Jan. 19, there were 1,495 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 285 were in the ICU and 135 were on ventilators.

As of Jan. 19, there were 1,495 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 285 were in the ICU and 135 were on ventilators. (MSDH)

Mississippi COVID-19 cases and deaths by age through January 19, 2022 (MSDH)

Mississippi COVID-19 cases and deaths by age (17 and under) (MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 48% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Dec. 28. That’s much lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 62%. As for booster shots, 29% of Mississippians have received one.

To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Mississippi COVID-19 deaths by vaccination/booster status (MSDH)

A total of 8,460 new cases and 48 new deaths were reported Wednesday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Monday to 3pm Tuesday. (MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.