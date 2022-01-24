Monday’s Forecast

Another cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and 20s with much of South Mississippi below-freezing. High pressure should keep our weather mostly dry today. But, by this afternoon, skies will become cloudier with a chance for hit-or-miss showers. Much rainier weather is expected overnight tonight into Tuesday morning thanks to a low pressure system moving eastward across the Gulf from Texas to Florida. Even though tomorrow will be off to a wet start, it should turn drier by Tuesday evening as a cold front arrives from the north. Mostly dry conditions expected for the rest of the week.

