St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Monday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and 20s with much of South Mississippi below-freezing. High pressure should keep our weather mostly dry today. But, by this afternoon, skies will become cloudier with a chance for hit-or-miss showers. Much rainier weather is expected overnight tonight into Tuesday morning thanks to a low pressure system moving eastward across the Gulf from Texas to Florida. Even though tomorrow will be off to a wet start, it should turn drier by Tuesday evening as a cold front arrives from the north. Mostly dry conditions expected for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With cold weather hitting the Pine Belt, Mississippi Power is giving some tips on how to stay...
How to save money on power bill during cold weather
Railroad Crossing
CSX to close multiple rail crossings in Pascagoula for rail work
Health center gives monetary incentives for people to get vaccine
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

Latest News

Projected low temperatures 1.22.22
Cold rain Monday night
Eric's First Alert Forecast 1.23.22
Cold rain Monday night
Eric's First Alert Forecast 1.23.22
Cold rain moves in Monday night
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Another sunny and chilly day