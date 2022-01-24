St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Lawmakers sponsor bill to create car tag commemorating Bulldog’s 2021 National Championship

The Mississippi State team poses for photos with the NCAA D-1 Men's Baseball Championship...
The Mississippi State team poses for photos with the NCAA D-1 Men's Baseball Championship Trophy following their victory over Vanderbilt in the College World Series Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If lawmakers pass one bill, Mississippi State University fans will be able to celebrate the Bulldogs’ baseball national championship every time they renew their car tags.

Several lawmakers have signed on to sponsor S.B. 2223, which would create a license plate commemorating MSU’s 2021 National Championship in college baseball.

If approved, the tag would cost an additional $30 on top of a customer’s regular car tag fee, with $24 of each sale going to the Mississippi State University Foundation.

One dollar from each sale would go to the Mississippi Burn Care Fund; $2 of each sale would go to the state highway fund and $1 of each sale would go into a special fund created by the state to administer the program governing special license plates.

The bill was authored by Rankin County Sen. Josh Harkins and was co-authored by an additional 18 senators, including Sens. Walter Michel, Joey Fillingane and David Blount.

The bill has been referred to the Senate Finance Committee.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gautier Police are investigating after two men were shot Monday morning at a house on Rue de...
Two injured after shooting in Gautier, say police
With cold weather hitting the Pine Belt, Mississippi Power is giving some tips on how to stay...
How to save money on power bill during cold weather
Railroad Crossing
CSX to close multiple rail crossings in Pascagoula for rail work
The snowbirds have been arriving on the Coast some as early as November to escape the harsh...
Snowbird season cranking up in South Mississippi
Health center gives monetary incentives for people to get vaccine

Latest News

Tara Leigh Cox pleaded guilty to felony DUI causing death. She was sentenced to serve 60 years,...
Woman sentenced to 60 years for DUI causing death of four in Pearl River County
The intrigue swirling around the future of Saints coach Sean Payton deepened Monday (Jan. 24),...
Benson: ‘I don’t think any of us know’ if Payton is staying with Saints
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Gulfport
As of Jan. 19, there were 1,495 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections....
More than 12,000 new COVID cases reported over the weekend in Mississippi
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 12,000 new cases reported over weekend.