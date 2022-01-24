St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Governor Tate Reeves to deliver State of the State Address on Tuesday

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that he will deliver his third State of the State Address on Tuesday.

The governor says the address will occur at 4 p.m. and will be live-streamed via Facebook.

According to Reeves, he will discuss a plethora of important topics such as education, infrastructure, crime, critical race theory, and eliminating the income tax.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Gulfport
Gautier Police are investigating after two men were shot Monday morning at a house on Rue de...
Two injured after shooting in Gautier, say police
Tara Leigh Cox pleaded guilty to felony DUI causing death. She was sentenced to serve 60 years,...
Woman sentenced to 60 years for DUI causing death of four in Pearl River County
With cold weather hitting the Pine Belt, Mississippi Power is giving some tips on how to stay...
How to save money on power bill during cold weather
Railroad Crossing
CSX to close multiple rail crossings in Pascagoula for rail work

Latest News

Doctors discuss increasing COVID hospitalizations and thoughts on a potential peak
In a few months, there will be sixty additional workers shopping, eating and possibly even...
Halter Marine to double workforce, adding to growth in other areas of Pascagoula
Passion, purpose and paycheck make up an updated version of the three P’s that Jackson County...
Jackson County leaders work to keep the economy moving forward
The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a Shooting near Rippy Road and Jeff...
NEW DETAILS: Police investigating fatal shooting in Gulfport
Doctors discuss increasing COVID hospitalizations and thoughts on a potential peak
Doctors discuss increasing COVID hospitalizations and thoughts on a potential peak