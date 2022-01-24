St. Jude Dream Home
Free COVID tests arriving at homes, N95 masks at pharmacies

By CNN
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - The government is now offering free rapid COVID-19 tests and N95 masks.

The first free N95 masks have arrived at U.S. pharmacies.

The effort comes as the Biden administration seeks to ramp up access to high-quality masks amid the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Masks are set up for distribution at some Hy-Vee and Meijer grocery stores in the Midwest.

Southeastern grocery stores should get shipments later this week.

The Biden administration announced last week that the 400 million N95 masks will be distributed to pharmacies and community health centers, with the program expected to be fully up and running by early February.

Up to three free masks are “available to every person in the U.S.”

Some Americans have started receiving their free COVID-19 tests provided by the government.

A Los Angeles woman got her tests over the weekend.

She says she placed her order six days ago when the federal website went live.

Others who have received their tests also ordered them that day.

Supplies are limited to four tests per household.

You can order them at www.covidtests.gov.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

