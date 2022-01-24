Church members, youth rally to spread pro-life message in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Parishioners and youth of St. James Catholic Church in Gulfport gathered Sunday to spread a pro-life message.

Members of the church stood along Cowan Lorraine Road holding pro-life signs and waving at passing drivers.

Parishioners say the overall message of the rally was to spread love and provide a voice for the voiceless as dozens of church members showed up in support of the church’s efforts.

Church members we spoke to say the rally was aimed at giving life a chance.

”That’s really what we’re saying here today. Just give the babies a chance,” said St. James parishioner Laura Mattina. “You never know who’s in that womb. It could be the person that cures cancer, it could be the next president, or it could just be the son or daughter that you’ve always wanted to love.”

The issue is at the forefront of many Americans’ minds right now as the Supreme Court is set to take up a Mississippi case that would challenge years of precedent set by landmark case Roe v. Wade.

