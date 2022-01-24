Chilly and rainy tonight

Widespread showers will continue tonight, and everyone will see rain at some point. Temperatures will stay well above freezing in the mid to upper 40s, but it will make for a chilly rain. Many areas will pick up about 0.5-1.5″ of rain through Tuesday morning.

Rain will linger through midday on Tuesday, and it will turn breezy through the day. We’ll see winds pick up from the east and northeast around 10-20 MPH. Most of the rain will be gone in the afternoon, but we’ll stay cool. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

A cold front will bring colder air by Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Wednesday afternoon will be sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Thursday afternoon will be warmer with highs in the upper 50s. Another front will bring colder air on Friday. Highs will be in the low 50s. We could see temperatures drop into the upper 20s by Saturday morning.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.