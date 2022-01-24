St. Jude Dream Home
Biloxi firefighters brave heat and flames to put out fire in freezing temps

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi firefighters spent Sunday morning braving freezing temperatures to put out a fire at a home on Elmer Street.

The call came in around 5:40am. When crews arrived, they found the house consumed in flames. Fortunately, the one person who was inside when the fire began was able to get out safely.

It was in the mid-20s outside as the firefighters braved the scorching flames to put out the fire. Battalion Chief Jim Davis said extreme colds like that for South Mississippi are challenging to firefighters.

“Climate can have a big play on it, extreme heat outside taxes us real bad, and cold can cause its own problems,” said Davis. “You know, you come outside, you’re wet from fighting the fire, and then you get too cold outside. It’s very taxing.”

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the battalion chief offered some tips to keep people safe this winter as they crank up the heat inside.

“It’s just general things. Make sure flammable things are not near hot stuff, you know. That’s the simple stuff. Also, big, big thing: change your batteries in your smoke detectors,” continued Davis.

With it so cold, many people are turn to space heaters to keep warm. Davis said basic safety measures can mean the difference between keeping warm and watching your house burn.

Do not plug a space heater into an overloaded outlet, extension cord or power strip.

Unplug it when not in use. Do not leave a space heater on overnight, and keep your pets away from the heater and its cords.

