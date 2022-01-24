St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Benson: ‘I don’t think any of us know’ if Payton is staying with Saints

The intrigue swirling around the future of Saints coach Sean Payton deepened Monday (Jan. 24),...
The intrigue swirling around the future of Saints coach Sean Payton deepened Monday (Jan. 24), when team owner Gayle Benson admitted her own uncertainty about his return next season. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The intrigue swirling around the future of Saints coach Sean Payton deepened Monday (Jan. 24), when team owner Gayle Benson admitted her own uncertainty about his return next season.

“We don’t know, you know? Who knows?” Benson said at an unrelated press conference at her Faubourg Brewing Company in New Orleans East. “We’ll find out soon enough, I guess.

“I don’t think any of us know. But he’ll let us know soon enough.”

Though Payton remains under contract to the team he has coached for 16 seasons, speculation swirled over the weekend after the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Payton’s return was considered uncertain following an exhausting 9-8 season in which the Saints were forced to start four different quarterbacks because of injury and ineffectiveness.

Payton reportedly is considering whether to return as the Saints’ coach, take at least one year off, shift to a career as a network commentator, or perhaps eye one of the several coaching vacancies around the league where he would have interested suitors.

Any attempt to lure Payton by another franchise would require the suitor to work out a trade with the Saints.

Related coverage: Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With cold weather hitting the Pine Belt, Mississippi Power is giving some tips on how to stay...
How to save money on power bill during cold weather
Railroad Crossing
CSX to close multiple rail crossings in Pascagoula for rail work
Gautier Police are investigating after two men were shot Monday morning at a house on Rue de...
Two injured after shooting in Gautier, say police
Health center gives monetary incentives for people to get vaccine
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

Latest News

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Police investigating shooting in Gulfport
As of Jan. 19, there were 1,495 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections....
More than 12,000 new COVID cases reported over the weekend in Mississippi
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 12,000 new cases reported over weekend.
After a mostly dry Monday, a good soaking will likely come our way tonight! This appears to be...
Wesley's Monday Afternoon First Alert Forecast