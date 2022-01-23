St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

St. James Catholic Church holds pro-life rally

Members of St. James Catholic church stood along Cowan-Lorraine Road in support of pro-life.
Members of St. James Catholic church stood along Cowan-Lorraine Road in support of pro-life.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Parishioners and youth of St. James Catholic Church in Gulfport gathered Sunday to spread a pro-life message.

Members of the church stood along Cowan Lorraine road holding pro-life signs and waving at passing drivers.

Parishioners say the overall message of today’s rally was to spread love and provide a voice for the voiceless as dozens of church members showed up in support of the church’s efforts.

Church members we spoke to say today’s rally was aimed at giving life a chance.

“That’s really what we’re saying here today. Just give the babies a chance,” said parishioner Laura Mattina. “You never know who’s in that womb. It could be the person that cures cancer, it could be the next president, or it could just be the son or daughter that you’ve always wanted to love.”

The issue is at the forefront of many Americans’ minds right now as the supreme Court is set to take up a Mississippi case that would challenge years of precedent set by landmark case ‘Roe v. Wade.’

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
USM President Dr. Rodney Bennett.
First African-American president of Southern Miss to step down
An 87-year-old man was hospitalized after being robbed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, according to...
2 arrested in attack, armed robbery of 87-year-old man, sheriff says
Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville, gestures as he explains his amendment to the Mississippi...
Black lawmakers walk out during vote for ban of critical race theory in Mississippi
Regina King, left, and Ian Alexander, Jr. attend the Governors Ball for the 67th Primetime Emmy...
Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 1.23.22
Cold rain moves in Monday night
Railroad Crossing
CSX to close multiple rail crossings in Pascagoula for rail work
From plants to pets and yourself, everyone on the Coast is having to adjust to this cold blast....
LIVE: Tips for keeping plants, pets and people safe in cold weather
Frigid this morning. Sunny and chilly this afternoon.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast