CSX to close multiple rail crossings in Pascagoula for rail work

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Pascagoula will have to find some alternate ways to get around starting Monday.

Pascagoula police announced that CSX will be working on multiple railroad crossings beginning Jan. 24.

The affected crossings are at 14th Street, Magnolia Street, Frederic Street, and Port Road.

CSX will be working on one crossing at a time and will close the crossings to traffic while work is underway.

***TRANSIT ALERT⚠️CSX will begin working on the rail crossings @ 14th Street, Magnolia Street, Frederic Street, & Port Road on 1/24. CSX will be working on one crossing at a time and will close the crossings to traffic while work is underway. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/vWwIRqbwkD — Pascagoula Police (@pascagoulapd) January 23, 2022

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.