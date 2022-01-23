St. Jude Dream Home
Another sunny and chilly day

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
It has been frigid this morning! Everyone dropped into the low to mid 20s. Thankfully, we have a lot of sunshine in the forecast today. We’ll warm up into the mid 50s by the afternoon. It’ll be cold again tonight, and temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Monday will start off dry and sunny, but more cloud cover is expected by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Scattered showers are likely Monday evening through Tuesday morning. We’ll stay well above freezing with lows in the mid 40s. The rain should taper off by Tuesday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s.

Cooler air will return by Wednesday. Highs will drop into the low 50s, and we’ll see more sunshine. Lows will drop back into the 30s by Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 50s.

