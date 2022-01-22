St. Jude Dream Home
Sunny, but chilly today. Another hard freeze expected tonight.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
It has been down right cold this morning! Most of us dropped into the 20s. Thankfully, we’re going to see plenty of sunshine today. We’ll only warm up into the upper 40s this afternoon. After the sunset, temperatures will quickly drop. We’ll be in the low to mid 20s by Sunday morning, so another hard freeze is expected. You’ll need to protect your family, pets, plants, and pipes tonight from the cold. The sky will stay clear through Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will be sunny and cool. Highs will only reach the low 50s. Monday will be a smidge warmer with highs in the mid 50s. The first part of the day will be dry, but showers are likely late Monday night through Tuesday. We’ll stay in the mid 50s through Tuesday afternoon.

Cool air will return by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will only be in the low to mid 50s.

