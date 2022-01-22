St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Moss Point leaders using new tool to encourage drivers to slow down

By Josh Jackson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Law enforcement strongly advised folks who live in Moss Point to watch the speed limit. City leaders said even if you don’t see an officer, you could still get caught.

The City of Moss Point and its police department are cracking down on speeding in River City. Authorities urged drivers to slow down or pay up.

“People were complaining about how people were speeding in their communities,” said Mayor Billy Knight. “You know, we’re always concerned about that.”

The city showcased its latest tool to combat speeders Friday. The brand-new radar trailer monitors traffic and displays drivers’ speed.

Mayor Knight said citizens did not have to foot the bill. The $7,000 crime-fighting tool was purchased through the police departments’ drug forfeiture funds.

“Anything we can do without costing the taxpayers, and the city benefits from it, is a win-win situation,” said Knight.

According to the city’s police chief, a speeding ticket in his jurisdiction costs approximately $200. He said the goal is to remind travelers to slow down, but if they don’t, it will cost them.

“I hate to say it, but we will give a ticket if we have to, and that will generate revenue, Knight remarked. “But the most important thing is the safety. This is all about safety for us.”

On Friday, the radar trailer was located near River Road and Cumberland Drive. Because it’s mobile, it can be placed in different speeding hot spots across the city.

“The fact that it is portable allows us to move it to different communities and hopefully let people know that we are concerned about every community,” said Knight. “When people know you have extra security in some kind of way in their community, it allows them to relax a little bit because they know that the city is at least aware of the situation.”

The city’s police chief said his department will take the next few weeks to monitor the effectiveness of the speed radar trailer.

If its highly successful, the city will likely purchase more in the future.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In anticipation of inclement weather and its impact on roads, several schools decided Thursday...
LIST: Schools announce delays, virtual learning due to cold weather in South Mississippi
Melissa Louise Dugas, 47, must serve 18 of the 25 years she was sentenced, pay a $2,500 fine,...
Ocean Springs woman sentenced for DUI causing injury
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support
Miss. approves hybrid scheduling amid COVID-19 surge, effective immediately
37-year-old Joshua David Hollon of Gulfport, MS was sentenced to two counts of Sexual Battery...
Gulfport man to serve 30 years for child sex crimes

Latest News

USM President Dr. Rodney Bennett.
First African-American president of Southern Miss to step down
Tori Yorgey shares story of being hit by SUV while on the air
Tori Yorgey shares story of being hit by SUV while on the air
Experts say to bring your pets in during the cold weather and bundle them up when they go out.
Furry friends need to be protected as cold weather grips South Mississippi
If you are having problems adjusting to the cold temperatures, you can bet your pet will...
Furry friends need to be protected as cold weather grips South Mississippi