Fire chief warns homeowners about use of alternative heating methods

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The chief of the Collins Fire Department says alternative ways of heating your homes, such as using stoves ovens or outdoor heating equipment, can be a dangerous thing to do.

Chief John Pope says he’s seen too many fires caused by homeowners using ovens or stoves to heat their houses.

He says using propane or gas heaters meant for outdoor use can also cause fires indoors.

He says don’t use those heating methods and make sure you have smoke detectors in your home.

“We understand that some people have difficulties being able to have means to heat their homes, but we want them to understand don’t use an unsafe method,” Pope said. “Reach out to a neighbor or loved one, maybe there’s a community group that may offer assistance that might could help you be able to get funds to get a proper type of heating source.”

Pope says if your home is heated by gas, it’s also a good idea to have a carbon monoxide detector in your home.

“Even if you have central heat and you’re not using a supplemental heat source, carbon monoxide can build up in the home if the gas heat source is not vented properly or if it’s not burning cleanly if it’s not been serviced by a service technician,” Pope said.

Pope also says any indoor heat source needs to be a minimum of three to five feet away from anything that’s combustible.

