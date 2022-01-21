St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Wiggins nursery urges residents to protect plants ahead of dropping temperatures

By Josh Jackson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - As people and pets brace for the cold weather in South Mississippi, so are nurseries. Experts said it’s important to know which plants to bring inside to avoid running the risk of them dying.

“We’ve become weather forecasters for sure,” said Jack’s Plant and Patio manager Evan Cartledge.

Cartledge has been keeping a close eye on falling temperatures. He knows as it drops, their greenhouse will start to fill up.

“We can regulate the temperature in there so we will keep it at sixty degrees, just to have a room temperature in there that feels good for the plants,” he said.

Plants have different tendencies when it comes to the cold. Flowering plants should be brought in for protection. Other plants, like pansies, do like the cold. But when the temperature drops below freezing, even those should be closely monitored and at least, covered.

“You’ve got the dormant ones that are kind of like roses right now,” Cartledge said. “Camellias and abelias will flower in the spring. You can keep those out, and they need it to get those spring flowers.”

If fruit trees are budding right now, botanists recommend getting them covered or inside. If they aren’t, they’re safe to withstand Mother Nature’s punch. But even if the temperature is above freezing, wind chill is another factor to keep in mind.

“Wind is going to be very important,” Cartledge added. “If that wind is kicking like it has been, you probably want to go ahead and pull them in, even if it is above freezing, when it drops below that 40-degree level. A lot of those like the pansies do like the cold, but you have to watch the rain. If its wet and rainy, they don’t like that, so you do want to be wary of that.”

With plants like elephant ears that are too large to bring inside, Cartledge recommends using plastic to tie around the bottom to keep in warm air. Plant experts say anything wild like oak, maple, or a camellia tree can stay out. Those plants tend to like the cold.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 7am on McDonald Road, just off Bells Ferry Road, confirmed Sheriff...
Louisiana man charged with shooting man multiple times in Harrison County
While THC is prohibited federally and in most states, including Mississippi, delta 8 THC is...
THC cannabinoid already being sold in Mississippi and it’s technically legal
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for South Mississippi
Cold blast arrives today; hard freeze possible by weekend
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
Robert Dane Baxter, 48, was arrested on a charge of murder Tuesday by the Jackson County...
Jackson County man arrested in father’s death

Latest News

Judy Young, a woman with 20 years of experience in the tourism industry, will now lead tourism...
Coastal Mississippi appoints new executive director from Texas
Joining us now is Housing Industry Expert John Mallett
Housing Market Predictions: What will the market look like in 2022?
Supporters of medical cannabis are watching the state capital as the legislature works on...
Supporters react to amended medical marijuana bill
WLOX spoke to Memorial Hospital's infectious disease specialist Dr. Nicholas Conger on the push...
Thursday's COVID-19 conversation with Dr. Nicholas Conger