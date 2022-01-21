St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Texas man charged with election threats to Georgia officials

Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new...
Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new Election Threats Task Force.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department says a Texas man has been arrested on charges of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia following the 2020 election.

Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new Election Threats Task Force.

Prosecutors say 54-year-old Chad Stark is charged with one count of communicating interstate threats.

It carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Prosecutors did not identify which Georgia officials were allegedly threatened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In anticipation of inclement weather and its impact on roads, several schools decided Thursday...
LIST: Schools announce delays, virtual learning due to cold weather in South Mississippi
Melissa Louise Dugas, 47, must serve 18 of the 25 years she was sentenced, pay a $2,500 fine,...
Ocean Springs woman sentenced for DUI causing injury
Miss. approves hybrid scheduling amid COVID-19 surge, effective immediately
37-year-old Joshua David Hollon of Gulfport, MS was sentenced to two counts of Sexual Battery...
Gulfport man to serve 30 years for child sex crimes
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support

Latest News

FILE - Igor Fruman, center, leaves federal court in Manhattan with his attorney Todd Blanche,...
Giuliani associate gets year in prison in foreign donor case
Brain fog is a common symptom of long COVID.
Post-COVID ‘brain fog’ might be caused by changes in spinal fluid, new study suggests
The requirement kicked in in November, when the White House said more than 95% of federal...
Trump appointee blocks Biden federal worker vaccine mandate
Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, Texas teen found