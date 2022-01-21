St. Jude Dream Home
Pascagoula native Terrell Buckley, Ole Miss part ways

By Michael Dugan
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley’s time in Oxford has come to a close, he announced on Twitter.

The Pascagoula native spent two seasons with Ole Miss after coming from Mississippi State. He helped bring a couple of South Mississippians to Oxford including MJ Daniels out of George County, and Eljah Sabbatini from Biloxi.

