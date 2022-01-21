Pascagoula native Terrell Buckley, Ole Miss part ways

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley’s time in Oxford has come to a close, he announced on Twitter.

Ole Miss Football and I have agreed to part ways. Thank you for the opportunity. The improvement we made defensively from year 1 to 2 was awesome. Players, you know where my heart is concerning you guys❤️. Oxford is a special place. Thank you to entire Univ of Miss Family. TBuck — Terrell Buckley (@27TBuck) January 21, 2022

The Pascagoula native spent two seasons with Ole Miss after coming from Mississippi State. He helped bring a couple of South Mississippians to Oxford including MJ Daniels out of George County, and Eljah Sabbatini from Biloxi.

