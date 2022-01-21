Miss. representative backs bill sending fentanyl smugglers to jail for life

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Should fentanyl smugglers spend life behind bars? Representative Michael Guest (R-MS) thinks so.

Guest joined Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett, who introduced legislation to increase the sentence of those found guilty of smuggling fentanyl into the U.S. to life in prison.

“It’s time we take a hard stance against the smuggling of this deadly drug,” Rep. Michael Guest said. “With this legislation, we’re letting drug smugglers know that if they choose to bring fentanyl into American states, communities, and homes, the price they’ll pay will be severe.”

The DEA says the drug is manufactured in foreign countries and smuggled into the United States through Mexico.

Fentanyl overdoses have become the leading cause of death for adults aged 18-45, according to a report by Families Against Fentanyl that analyzes data released by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

