MHP monitoring potential winter weather road hazards

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - That chance of freezing rain or sleet means local roadways could become hazardous, especially bridges and overpasses.

“Be sure you’re updated on your road conditions and your weather because once the temperature falls below 32 degrees, the road conditions can change rapidly on bridges and overpasses,” said Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Cal Robertson.

The science on this bridge’s freezing comes from our weather team.

They say when the temperature falls below freezing and that wind comes through, there’s nowhere for the heat to be trapped, so the overpass freezes. if there’s any moisture on there, it’ll become ice, and it’ll become dangerous.

“We’re used to hurricanes, but we’re not used to ice or driving on ice. It’s cloudy, it’s overcast, it’s raining. Turn your headlights on, slow down, buckle up,” Robertson said. “If we do find a problematic spot on a bridge, we will notify MDOT, they’ll be out as well. They’ll sand the roadways for more traction.”

