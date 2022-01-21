St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Doing laundry is about to get more expensive

Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in...
Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in February.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It could soon cost you more to wash your clothes.

Procter and Gamble, the maker of Tide and Gain laundry detergent, has announced a price hike.

The company also makes Downy fabric softener and Bounce dryer sheets.

Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in February.

The move is intended to offset some cost pressures, according to the company.

US consumer prices rose 7% annually in December, which is the steepest climb in prices in nearly 40 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In anticipation of inclement weather and its impact on roads, several schools decided Thursday...
LIST: Schools announce delays, virtual learning due to cold weather in South Mississippi
Melissa Louise Dugas, 47, must serve 18 of the 25 years she was sentenced, pay a $2,500 fine,...
Ocean Springs woman sentenced for DUI causing injury
Miss. approves hybrid scheduling amid COVID-19 surge, effective immediately
37-year-old Joshua David Hollon of Gulfport, MS was sentenced to two counts of Sexual Battery...
Gulfport man to serve 30 years for child sex crimes
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his first year in office.
Biden plans to communicate more in second year in office, White House says
A stage in place for the March for Life rally is reflected on a wet camera stand on the...
Nation’s largest abortion protest could be last under Roe
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show
Hospitalizations are up in many places from COVID-19 cases.
Omicron surge is undermining care for other health problems