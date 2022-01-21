D’Iberville girls soccer’s inspiring path to the postseason

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Cailin Guthrie’s game-winning goal on Friday ended a two-decade-long drought, and sent D’Iberville to the playoffs.

“It was amazing,” Guthrie said. “Everyone else ran up by the bench and I ran to hug our goalie, Paige. It just felt like everyone loved together and felt that feeling. It was great.”

Littered with underclassmen, the Warriors had more region wins this season than their previous three seasons combined.

“One of our goals was to make the playoffs,” head coach Paul Langham said. “Another goal was to win most of our district games. Another goal was to overperform from the season before. It’s amazing how they’ve matured and come together as a team.”

This is Langham’s third season as D’Iberville head coach, and his second full season coaching since he was diagnosed with colon cancer. And yet, he’s only missed two games. A true warrior, whose strength and passion has inspired his players in this historic season.

“He’s been through so much, and strives and wants so much for this team,” junior Kyra Hanna said.

“I feel like we’ve made a lot of improvement, and we’ve even improved into a family,” sophomore Shyla Allen said.

“He’s been pushing us hard and doing a lot for us,” Guthrie said. “I feel like we finally repaid that to him by also pushing ourselves and making it to playoffs.”

And while he inspires his team, his team inspires him right back.

“A lot of times when you’re around younger people, they remind you of youth and energy. It keeps you going,” Langham said. “I want to coach as long as I can and hope I can stay here a few more years, and get these girls into the playoffs again and again. The exuberance of life, the love of soccer, really makes someone in my age - in my 40s - reminds me of when I used to play, and reminds me that the future is bright.”

