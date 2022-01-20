St. Jude Dream Home
Tyler Stevenson becomes 39th member of USM’s 1,000-point club

Tyler Stevenson elevates for an alley-oop dunk against Southeastern Baptist College(WDAM Sports)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss throttled Southeastern Baptist College on Wednesday night led by Tyler Stevenson’s 29-points.

Stevenson became the 39th Southern Miss men’s basketball player to score 1,000 career points with the Golden Eagles. The Columbus, Mississippi native is also the 17th player in program history to record 500 career rebounds.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

