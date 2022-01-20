St. Jude Dream Home
Pascagoula council members vote to extend restaurant tax

By Josh Jackson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A tax that was set to end this summer for Pascagoula residents, likely won’t be going away anytime soon.

In 2017, a 2% restaurant tax went into effect in Pascagoula. A large portion of the money collected was to help pay for the bond on the city’s sports complex. In July, the time frame for the city to impose the tariff is slated to come to an end.

“The city council voted Tuesday night to either extend the deadline and allow us to continue collecting that 2% tax for a certain number of years or to just get rid of the deadline altogether and continue allowing us to collect that tax indefinitely,” said Community Relations Director Katarina Scott.

City council members unanimously voted in favor of keeping the tax. The next step is getting the legislature to approve.

Citizens can already see where their money is going with the construction of the multi-million dollar Pascagoula Sports Complex. It’s a state-of-the-art facility with four new baseball fields and three softball fields, already providing a boost in revenue.

“It draws in tournaments from all over,” Scott said. “We’re getting visitors to Pascagoula that we’ve never seen before because they’re coming in for those tournaments. They need to eat somewhere. They need to sleep and eat somewhere so our restaurants and hotels are benefiting.”

Since its adoption in 2017, the restaurant tax has generated just under $5 million. The city wants to keep that money flowing to continue progress.

“We still do have a long way to go to pay off that bond for the construction of the Pascagoula Sports Complex,” Scott said.

The Pascagoula Sports Complex was a $12 million project. At the moment, lighting, specifically, is being paid for with the tax money.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

