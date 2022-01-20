Ocean Springs woman sentenced for DUI causing injury

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs woman who pleaded guilty to a 2018 DUI crash that severely injured another driver was sentenced this week to 25 years in prison. Melissa Louise Dugas, 47, must serve 18 of those years, pay a $2,500 fine, and never contact the victim or her family.

The accident happened on Highway 90 near the Walmart in Ocean Springs. According to prosecutors, Dugas was speeding when she crashed into the back of another vehicle. As a result, the victim suffered severe, life altering injuries.

Investigators at that time determined Dugas was driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of 0.187.

“The decision made by the defendant to drive her vehicle while under the influence had a devastating impact on the victim’s life. There is simply no excuse in choosing to drive while under the influence of alcohol,” District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said. “I hope that this sentence demonstrates our commitment to

keeping our highways safe and encourages others to think twice before getting behind the wheel while impaired.”

Assistant District Attorney Justin Lovorn prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.