MGCCC welcomes new Singing River Health System health clinic

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College partnered to provide quality care for staff and students at the Perkinston campus.

Folks rushed to the school to join the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its collaboration.

Singing River’s CEO Lee Bond said the two have similar qualities, which made the process seamless.

“We’re like-minded. We’re focused on getting the A ratings in healthcare, they’re focused on teaching people how to get an A. So, it really was just like an automatic perfect relationship,” Bond said.

MGCCC’s president Mary Graham said the clinic will be opened twice a week while giving both staff and students easier access to healthcare at no cost.

“It’s so much going in the world today, so the opportunity to be tested, proactive and find ways to prevent disease is a wonderful thing in healthcare,” Graham said.

Graham explained a new feature to its healthcare system is adding 15 prescreening tests ranging from bone density to breast cancer.

“It’s an opportunity to be proactive and take care of their health before it is detrimental to them,” Graham said.

Bond explained the clinic helps avoid detrimental states, which he said is beneficial because it takes stress off of the state’s nursing shortage.

“We need workers, we need people in lab, radiology, in nursing, all of those different specialties that they train people for. So, it made perfect sense for us to be able to work together in a strategic partnership that benefits both entities equally,” Bond said.

Officials said campus patients will also have access to all Singing River health clinics.

In addition, staff’s family members will get medical services from the clinic as well.

