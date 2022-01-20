St. Jude Dream Home
LIST: Schools announce delays, virtual learning due to cold weather in South Mississippi

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Many schools are announcing delays and the change to virtual learning due to possible inclement weather in South Mississippi.

Here are the latest announcements from South Mississippi schools:

Hancock County School District: All Hancock County School District schools will have a delayed start for 2 hours on Friday, January 21. However, dismissal times will remain the same. Bus routes will also be delayed 2 hours. Also, breakfast may not be served at your child’s school but students will be served lunch.

George County School District: The district has decided to conduct a virtual learning day tomorrow, Friday, January 21. Students and staff should not report to campuses on this day. All students and staff should report back to school campuses on Monday, January 24

