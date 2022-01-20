LIST: Cold weather shelters set to open Thursday night

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A strong cold front moving through the Southeast on Thursday, and it’s going bring much colder air. South Mississippi could see freezing rain Thursday night into Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for most of South Mississippi Thursday evening through Friday morning.

Public shelters are set to open for anyone who needs to seek refuge from the cold weather. We will add shelter locations to this list as they are announced.

Harrison County

Opening Thursday, Jan. 20 at 4:30 p.m. - D’Iberville Civic Center behind City Hall (10395 Automall Parkway). This shelter will be open each night from 4:30 p.m. until 7 a.m. It will remain open until Sunday, Jan. 23.

Opening Thursday, Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. - St. Peters By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Gulfport (1909 15th St.). This shelter will be open each night from 4 p.m. until 7 a.m. It will remain open until Sunday, Jan. 23.

For more information, contact the Salvation Army at (228) 374-8301.

Hancock County

Opening Thursday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. - Hancock County Storm Prep Building in the Kiln (18335 Hwy 603). This shelter will be open each night from 6 p.m. until 8 a.m. through Sunday, Jan. 23.

If you or someone you know needs a ride to the shelter, contact Hancock County Dispatch at (228) 255-9191 for assistance.

Read more about the winter weather forecast from the WLOX First Alert Weather Team>> https://www.wlox.com/2022/01/19/cold-blast-is-coming-this-week/

