St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Jackson County locking up fewer people to slow Omicron’s spread behind bars

By Josh Jackson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID made a lot of business re-evaluate if that meeting could be an email. Now some in law enforcement are taking a similar approach, asking themselves, “Is this an arrest? Or just a citation?”

The rapidly-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 is forcing changes across the coast, and that includes jails and prisons.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell told WLOX News his deputies are making an effort to avoid bringing people to jail, when possible.

“Some of the precautions that we have taken are to evaluate an arrest,” Sheriff Ezell explained. “You know, unless it’s something serious, can we write a citation? Can we give them a warning? Can we try to use some discretion so that we don’t have an overabundance of people incarcerated. We also want to be very mindful of people and their rights.”

Sheriff Ezell said from the start of the pandemic until January 2021 he had no cases of COVID-19 at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. Fast forward a year later with the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreading, and that’s no longer the case. Luckily, he says there have been no major outbreaks.

The department is also working to slow the spread by requiring mandatory temperature checks for officers and prisoners when an inmate is brought in. The full-time medical staff and sanitation practices have also been a huge help.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office runs the Adult Detention Center in Pascagoula.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 7am on McDonald Road, just off Bells Ferry Road, confirmed Sheriff...
Louisiana man charged with shooting man multiple times in Harrison County
While THC is prohibited federally and in most states, including Mississippi, delta 8 THC is...
THC cannabinoid already being sold in Mississippi and it’s technically legal
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
Robert Dane Baxter, 48, was arrested on a charge of murder Tuesday by the Jackson County...
Jackson County man arrested in father’s death
Jordan Nikolis Bostic is described as a 27-year-old man, with brown eyes and black hair. Police...
Gulfport police asking for help finding missing man

Latest News

The rapidly-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 is forcing changes across the coast, and that...
Jackson County locking up fewer people to slow Omicron's spread behind bars
Amtrak is taking steps to get the four proposed Mississippi Gulf Coast stops - Bay St. Louis,...
Amtrak on hold in South Mississippi, but taking bids for platform construction
Rainy morning
Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for South Mississippi
Cold blast arrives today; hard freeze possible by weekend