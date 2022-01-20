St. Jude Dream Home
Ground Zero Blues Club facing no issues with hiring ahead of opening

By John Fitzhugh
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - What could be one of the most anticipated openings on the Mississippi Coast in several years is right around the corner, and more progress is being made every day.

Judging by the demand for jobs, they won’t have any problems keeping a full staff.

As soon as the announcement was made that Ground Zero was opening a location in Biloxi, the calls started coming in. They have come from 33 states. Apparently, a lot of people have always wanted to work for a blues club.

“So we haven’t actually had to throw out a big job fair because there are people who are just stopping by with resumes, calling, just every age, from every state saying ‘I’ve always wanted to work at a blues club,’” said general manager Angie Ladner. “It is non-stop.”

It’s not just any blues club. Ground Zero in Clarksdale has easily become one of the most recognizable names in live music. The music venue will also feature a full menu full of familiar fair to those who call the Coast home.

“Everything local. We’re using local restaurants. Le Bakery, Sean Desportes, a little bit of everything from the Coast and merging it in with the Delta, and making it a really good fit,” Ladner said.

Ladner said the plan is to open its first phase in Biloxi with 30 to 40 employees.

“And then we will double that in the next six months when we move the VIP mezzanine and we will eventually have the third story open so we see it building,” Lander said.

Those jobs include kitchen staff, servers, bartenders and more.

“We’ll start having bigger shows that will require more stagehands and production,” Ladner said.

It is all about the music.

“So we’re trying to connect the pieces and pay homage to the blues musicians on the Coast, Mobile, New Orleans that didn’t get the credit that they deserved back in the ‘40s and ‘50s, so we’re really digging into the history of the blues on the Coast and dying it into R.L. Burnside, Muddy Waters, everyone up north,” Ladner said.

The venue plans to open to the public in mid-February after a series of soft-opening events.

If you’d like to apply for a job at Ground Zero, you can send your resumé to employment@groundzerobiloxi.com.

