Cook Road development entering second phase as developers anxiously await

By John Fitzhugh
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Once upon a time, Cook Road in Jackson County was a quiet two-lane cut-through for locals.

However, in a year, it will open up as a four-lane thoroughfare between Ocean Springs and D’Iberville.

“I think it’s going to be great for shoppers in Jackson County and Harrison County residents,” said Jackson County Planning Director Michele Coats.

Creating a road between Highway 609 and D’Iberville north of I-10 has been a vision for Jackson County for more than 15 years. Cook Road was once considered a back road for locals, but it could soon be the next retail boom on the Coast.

Suzanne C. Martin represents some of the land that will be opened up for development.

“The reason is you build it they will come, which is kind of what Sangani Boulevard did years ago. Built it out there and at first, I thought ‘where is this going, this is out in the middle of nowhere,’ but like I said, you build it and they will come and it’s expanded so much that they’ve had to four-lane Cook Road,” said Martin, an owner/broker for Coldwell Banker Smith Homes.

Half of the road’s widening has been completed, and a contractor will begin the second phase next month. The $7.9 million project will take a year to complete, but visions of retail along the road are dancing in people’s heads.

“All of the properties that front on Cook Road on both sides have been re-zoned to community commercial. That’s going to allow for some large-scale development with some mixed-use projects,” Coats said.

“Retail, office, apartment complexes, all of those types of commercial developments,” said Monte Luffey with Principal Southeast Commercial real estate.

Luffey’s company represents some of that commercial real estate.

“We’re just excited to see this project come into fruition and look forward to the completion and eventual development that we hope to happen,” Luffey said.

Jackson County is actively marketing the road in search of investors.

The new Cook Road will intersect with Highway 609 north of T & N Feed and Pet Supplies so it won’t crowd the I-10 interchange.

