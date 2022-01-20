Coastal Mississippi appoints new executive director from Texas

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Judy Young, a woman with 20 years of experience in the tourism industry, will now lead tourism efforts on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Coastal Mississippi announced Young as its new executive director Thursday morning. Her first day on the job will be Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to work with the Coastal Mississippi Board of Commissioners and lead the incredibly talented team in promoting The Secret Coast, which is an extraordinary destination that has so much to offer,” said Young. “I look forward to building on the momentum that Coastal Mississippi has seen thus far, by growing and developing the region as a competitive, must-visit destination for leisure and meetings & conventions that continues to prove its leadership in the tourism industry.”

Young comes to Mississippi from Texas where she most recently served as the Vice President of the Convention and Visitors Bureau in New Braunfels.

In her role as Coastal Mississippi’s Executive Director, Young will lead all of the organization’s marketing, sales, communication, and operational efforts. She’ll be responsible for the growth of the tri-county region’s leisure, convention, sports, and business segments by developing and executing effective brand, marketing, and sales strategies.

“Judy is an incredibly accomplished tourism leader and will bring a wealth of industry experience and knowledge to the organization,” said Coastal Mississippi Board President, Brooke Shoultz. “At this pivotal time for the tourism industry, Judy’s leadership will undoubtedly prove invaluable to the continued growth and prosperity of our destination, and we are excited to see what the future holds for the travel and tourism industry on The Secret Coast.”

Young replaces Milton Segarra, who resigned in September following infighting among members of the Coastal Mississippi Board of Commissioners.

