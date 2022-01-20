St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Adele announces Las Vegas shows postponed due to pandemic-related issues

FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By Fox 5 Vegas staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - Adele announced on Thursday that all dates of her Las Vegas Strip residency have been rescheduled.

KVVVU reports the singer shared that her show has been “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays. In addition, she said that half of her team has COVID-19.

Adele was set to kick off her highly-anticipated residency on Friday at Caesars Palace.

In a tearful apology video posted across all of her social media pages, the singer did not share new dates. However, the posts did state that “all dates will be rescheduled. More info coming soon.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 7am on McDonald Road, just off Bells Ferry Road, confirmed Sheriff...
Louisiana man charged with shooting man multiple times in Harrison County
While THC is prohibited federally and in most states, including Mississippi, delta 8 THC is...
THC cannabinoid already being sold in Mississippi and it’s technically legal
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
Robert Dane Baxter, 48, was arrested on a charge of murder Tuesday by the Jackson County...
Jackson County man arrested in father’s death
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for South Mississippi
Cold blast arrives today; hard freeze possible by weekend

Latest News

One-on-one with Vice President Harris: The Biden administration's first year
Full interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
FILE - Tourists visit the Supreme Court, January 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court won’t speed challenge to Texas abortion limits
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office on Tuesday,...
Georgia DA asks for special grand jury in election probe