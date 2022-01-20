8,329 new COVID cases, 17 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
In the six lower counties of the state, there were 1,011 new cases and one death reported Thursday.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A total of 8,329 new cases and 17 new deaths were reported Thursday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Tuesday to 3pm Wednesday.
The 17 deaths happened between Jan. 15-19. On the Gulf Coast, only one death in Harrison County was reported during that time.
There were 1,011 new cases reported in the six lower counties of the state. Those cases were in the following counties: Harrison County (431), Jackson County (375), Pearl River County (153), Hancock County (140), Stone County (52), and George County (40).
As of Jan. 19 at 3pm, there have been a total of 673,873 cases and 10,707 deaths reported in Mississippi.
|County
|# of Confirmed Cases
|# of Deaths
|# of LTC Cases
|# of LTC Deaths
|George
|6140
|80
|75
|9
|Hancock
|9955
|141
|140
|22
|Harrison
|43,863
|577
|601
|81
|Jackson
|31,821
|398
|323
|41
|Pearl River
|12,397
|248
|234
|42
|Stone
|4513
|67
|99
|14
As of Jan. 18, there were 1,461 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 288 were in the ICU and 142 were on ventilators.
COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 48% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Dec. 28. That’s much lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 62%. As for booster shots, 29% of Mississippians have received one.
To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.
Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.
Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.
