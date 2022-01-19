Warm today. Big cold front arrives on Thursday.

Today will be our last warm day for a while! We’ll be in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with a few isolated showers. Most of the evening will be dry, and temperatures will stay pretty steady in the upper 50s.

A big cold front will move in overnight tonight into Thursday morning. Widespread showers and storms are expected. Most of the rain will clear by midday on Thursday. Temperatures will start off in the 50s and 60s, but we’ll quickly cool down into the 40s by the end of the morning. Thursday afternoon looks dry, but cloudy and breezy.

Temperatures will continue to drop into the 30s Thursday night. A disturbance moving along the Gulf Coast may bring in some moisture late Thursday night into Friday morning. This will bring in some cold rain to South Mississippi. If temperatures reach freezing, and there is enough moisture present, a little freezing rain or wintry mix is possible. The best chance for this will be north of I-10. There could be some slick spots on the roads, mainly on bridges or overpasses.

Friday afternoon will be drier, but very cold. Highs will only reach the low 40s. Temperatures will fall at or below freezing by Saturday morning.

