Stone County supervisors meeting ends with citizens forum on Enviva plant

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Stone County Supervisors meeting on Tuesday ended with a Citizens Forum. The discussion centered around the proposed Enviva Plant, with many residents sharing their opinions both for and against the plant taking up residence in Stone County.

Enviva has been canvassing the state for possible plant locations, and Stone County has made it to the final round. If the company were to choose Stone County, it plans to invest more than $200 million in the project, with hundreds of projected permanent jobs offering a competitive salary for the area.

Betsy Rowell of the Stone County Economic Development Partnership was at the meeting and said those who spoke against the plant are near the plant’s proposed location site.

“It’s not unusual- it’s the typical not in my backyard syndrome. People spoke about how they will be impacted by a large facility a mile from them; I’m not sure the distance. But, there were so many compelling comments today from people who are for this project, and people that realize the history of Stone County and what has employed people here from the very beginning is the wood industry,” Rowell said.

Officials see it as a unique partnership that pairs well with the industry already in Stone County.

Enviva sent this statement to WLOX regarding the possibility of the new plant.

We are excited about the opportunity to construct a brand-new, state-of-the-art wood pellet manufacturing facility in Stone County, MS.

While we are still early in our site selection and decision-making process, Enviva has met with community leaders to introduce our company and its mission and values, and to learn about the community. We select potential sites based on a number of key business factors, such as access to sustainable low-grade fiber, reliable transport logistics and utilities, and most importantly, the availability of local talent to join our construction and operations teams.

If constructed, the plant would support nearly 400 jobs, of which one-fourth would be directly with Enviva and the remainder in adjacent industries such as logging and trucking. The proposed plant is expected to contribute over $200 million annually in economic impact to the region and pay average wages that are approximately 30% higher than the County average.

We are still evaluating our site options and anticipate making a decision on the location of our next plant in the coming months.

With a plant in Amory, and one being built in Lucedale, this proposed site would make the third location for Enviva in Mississippi.

