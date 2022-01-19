Multiple ways now available to get free at-home COVID-19 tests

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The latest hurdle in the fight against COVID-19 is being cleared with additional access to home tests. It’s welcomed news for many like Gulfport resident Chris Mickell.

“It’s a dangerous virus, so the safer the better and the easier the better,” Mickell said.

At 605 Pharmacy, the self-tests are hot sellers. Starting this week, with insurance, the tests are free and a prescription isn’t needed. When a customer purchases a test in the store, the pharmacy can file it with their insurance. Pharmacist Jordan Abuliel orders more tests every day.

“We ordered 25 today and I believe we have five left,” said Abuliel.

Avoiding long testing lines and convenience is driving demand. Abuliel said her customers want the tests on hand just in case they start feeling sick.

“If they start having symptoms, they want to make sure if it’s COVID or not because they don’t want to expose vulnerable family members, so it’s a preventative measure,” Abuliel said.

Even though on Wednesday the federal government will officially start letting people request COVID-19 tests to be sent to their homes, Abuliel still expects customers to continue coming into the store for the tests.

“It’s just more accessible here in the pharmacy, being able to come pick it up and have it in your home the same day. I think the need will still be there,” Abuliel said.

More no-cost testing options provide an added layer of security for people like Saucier resident Marian Jones.

“Hopefully we can finally stop the spread if everyone can test at home before going out in the public,” Jones said.

The website to order the COVID-19 tests from the government is already up and running.

You can go to the federal website covidtests.gov to place an order. Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.

