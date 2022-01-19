St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Mississippi teachers weigh in on pay raise proposals

By Patrice Clark
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday, members of the Jackson Association of Educators weighed in on the state’s two proposals to boost teachers’ paychecks.

The House and Senate both have separate plans. Teachers say they see the pros and cons of both potential deals.

“We matter, and children need us in order to learn,” teacher and Jackson Association of Educators Treasure Kedra Pope said.

Pope is passionate about educating our future leaders. She has been a teacher and literacy coach for more than two decades.

She believes teachers in Mississippi are underpaid. So, to hear lawmakers are taking some major steps to boost teachers’ pay in the state is exciting and long overdue.

“That is part of the issue with us in education in the state of Mississippi; we are already the low men on the totem pole as far as pay goes, and that makes it so difficult to recruit and retain teachers,” she stated.

George Stewart agrees. He is also a teacher and the President of Jackson Association of Educators, which represents 400 members.

“I feel a teacher pay raise will help keep us from having to work two or three jobs, and allows us to be more present for our children and support them,” he said.

Both Stewart and Pope say the Senate unveiled a proposal that offers a teacher an average raise of $4,700 over two years and provides higher salaries in the long-term.

However, it doesn’t look out for the teacher support staff. They say the House bill does include a $2,000 raise for teacher assistants, which they say is important.

Also, the teachers say the House bill is more front-loaded, including increasing all teachers’ pay by $4,000 to $6,000.

The bill also will increase the starting pay above the Southeastern and national averages.

“I do want our Senate and House to understand we appreciate the thought, but we just want to see something more meaningful, and we want to see something that will make an impact now,” said Pope.

“There are good things in both. What I would like to see is the Senate and the House come and take the good things out of both and make it one great bill,” added Stewart.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of 36-year-old Corri Howard are demanding answers from authorities after he was...
Homicide ruled out in case of man found dead in Moss Point swamp
The USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) is now in Pascagoula, where shipbuilders at Ingalls...
Final Zumwalt-class destroyer arrives at Ingalls in Pascagoula
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
A total of 22,456 new cases and 17 new deaths were reported Tuesday. That total is the number...
22,000+ new COVID cases reported statewide over the MLK holiday weekend

Latest News

Enviva has been canvassing the state for possible plant locations, and Stone County has made it...
Stone County supervisors meeting ends with citizens forum on Enviva plant
Robert Dane Baxter, 48, was arrested on a charge of murder Tuesday by the Jackson County...
Jackson County man arrested in father’s death
Marijuana
Marijuana being sold legally in Mississippi on a technicality
Union Baptist Church partnered with Extend a Hand Help a Friend to host a drive-thru food drive...
Pascagoula church hosts county-wide food drive