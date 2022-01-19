St. Jude Dream Home
Miss. House passes amended medical marijuana bill

A senator holds a bag of hemp product, used by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead negotiator, to illustrate to lawmakers what specific portions of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Equivalency Units would look like, during his presentation of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in the Senate Chamber at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. The body passed the act. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi House of Representatives passed an amended version of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act on Wednesday.

The House reduced the amount of medical marijuana that would be allowed per person from 3.5 ounces per month to 3 ounces per month.

The change also removed the Mississippi Department of Agriculture from being involved in the program at all.

They also want to allow cultivators and processors to locate in areas with commercial zoning, which were off limits in previous versions of the bill.

The bill passed by a vote of 104-14.

Since the House made the changes, it will go back to the Senate, where they’ll decide if they agree and accept the new version, or send it to conference to hammer out a compromise.

A previous version of the bill passed the Senate with a 47-5 vote.

Once the bill is agreed upon by legislators, it will head to the governor’s desk.

