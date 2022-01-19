Jackson County man arrested in father’s death

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person was arrested after a Jackson County man was found dead inside his home.

Robert Dane Baxter, 48, was arrested on a charge of murder Tuesday by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 18, deputies responded to a 911 call at a home on South 8th Street in the Gulf Park Estates community. There, deputies found 77-year-old Thomas Donald Baxter. Robert Baxter, his son, was arrested with help from the U.S. Marshals.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said the two men lived together at the home.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

Robert Baxter is in the Jackson County jail with no bond. He will have an initial court hearing Wednesday afternoon in county court.

