Sheriff: Three in custody after victim shot multiple times

By Lindsay Knowles and Bill Snyder
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Three people are now in custody following a shooting and a brief pursuit Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 7am in the 22000 block of McDonald Road, just off Bells Ferry Road, confirmed Sheriff Troy Peterson.

At 7:30am, the suspects were seen heading westbound on I-10, said the sheriff. Shortly after at 7:50am, Peterson told WLOX the suspects were arrested without incident on Highway 90 in the Bay St. Louis/Waveland area.

The victim was reportedly shot multiple times in the chest and abdomen. There is no word yet on their condition.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as we learn more.

