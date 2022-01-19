A Cold Blast Is Coming This Week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye out for some wintry weather later this week. A strong cold front is going to move through the Southeast on Thursday, and it’s going bring much colder air. Not only will it become cold, but here is also the chance for a little freezing rain Thursday night into Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for most of South Mississippi Thursday evening through Friday morning.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT - THURSDAY MORNING

As of Wednesday Evening, a cold front is approaching the Deep South. This front is expected to bring scattered showers and storms to South Mississippi late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. You can count on a wet Thursday morning commute. Temperatures will start off in the 50s and 60s.

Rainy Thursday Morning (WLOX)

THURSDAY

Most of the rain will be gone by noon on Thursday, and temperatures will drop into the 40s by the afternoon. There will be some cloud cover in place, and it’s going to be breezy with a wind from the north and northwest. Gusts over 20 MPH will be possible.

Turning Cold Thursday Afternoon (WLOX)

THURSDAY NIGHT - FRIDAY MORNING

Temperatures will continue to drop into the low to mid 30s overnight Thursday into Friday. There is going to be a disturbance moving along the Gulf Coast, too. If enough moisture returns near us, and the air reaches freezing, we could see a little freezing rain in South Mississippi. If we get some freezing rain over us, this could lead to some slick spots on the roads. The most vulnerable spots would be bridges and overpasses.

Low Chance for Freezing Rain through Friday Morning. (WLOX)

Low Chance for Freezing Rain Friday Morning (WLOX)

However, many forecast models are not showing much moisture to work with in South Mississippi. If there is not enough moisture available, we may not see much ice accumulate. Winter weather forecasting is tricky, so It’s important to stay tuned over the next few days.

Ice Accumulations Through Friday Morning (WLOX)

We are confident that cold air will stick around through the weekend. In fact, we may have multiple nights of freezing temperatures. You’ll need to make sure that you protect your pets, plants, and family from the cold. It’s also a good idea to make sure exposed pipes will be protected, too.

7 Day Forecast (WLOX)

