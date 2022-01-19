St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Coast casinos have record year, bringing in over $1.6B in 2021

Coast casinos once again shattered revenue records for 2021, according to the annual gross...
Coast casinos once again shattered revenue records for 2021, according to the annual gross gaming report release the state’s Department of Revenue.(Pablo)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Last year was the most profitable one that casinos on the Mississippi Gulf Coast have ever seen, bringing in more revenue than in years past.

Coast casinos once again shattered revenue records for 2021, according to the annual gross gaming report release the state’s Department of Revenue.

Statewide, Mississippi casinos brought in nearly $2.7 billion last year. Of that, the coastal casinos contributed to more than half of the total revenue, earning more than $1.6 billion.

The amount brought in by the coast casinos shatters the previous record, which was set in 2019 when just over $1.3 billion was grossed. That high was followed by a dramatic low in 2020 as coronavirus spread. With casinos forced to close for more than two months and with restrictions in place once they re-opened, Mississippi casinos brought in just under $1.8 billion, which was the lowest combined total for casinos in the state since 1995.

Scroll down to see how casinos in other parts of the state fared throughout 2021 compared with the coastal casinos.

MonthCentralCoastalNorthernTotals
January 2021$27,470,641.29$117,265,688.86$49,542,865.02$194,279,195.17
February 2021$20,028,664.63$112,073,380.17$40,345,911.20$172,447,956.00
March 2021$38,318,566.63$147,831,995.79$62,720,193.85$248,870,756.27
April 2021$40,160,572.32$151,695,255.57$69,505,248.29$261,361,076.18
May 2021$36,446,968.68$143,999,580.37$64,626,885.37$245,073,434.42
June 2021$31,322,616.69$147,965,752.18$67,704,338.66$246,992,707.53
July 2021$31,786,189.78$138,557,901.96$63,177,791.84$233,521,883.58
August 2021$25,747,598.96$124,388,475.82$56,500,828.57$206,636,903.35
September 2021$27,337,283.85$125,548,164.58$56,764,511.14$209,649,959.57
October 2021$28,442,202.55$133,863,090.27$56,172,259.30$218,477,552.12
November 2021$28,294,208.12$127,294,280.53$49,216,686.32$204,805,174.97
December 2021$29,172,873.63$138,043,705.41$59,853,416.74$227,069,995.78
TOTAL$364,528,387.13$1,608,527,271.51$696,130,936.30$2,669,186,594.94

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of 36-year-old Corri Howard are demanding answers from authorities after he was...
Homicide ruled out in case of man found dead in Moss Point swamp
The shooting happened around 7am on McDonald Road, just off Bells Ferry Road, confirmed Sheriff...
Sheriff: Three in custody after victim shot multiple times
While THC is prohibited federally and in most states, including Mississippi, delta 8 THC is...
THC cannabinoid already being sold in Mississippi and it’s technically legal
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Robert Oshinski, 37, was arrested on a charge of murder by Long Beach police after 31-year-old...
Court documents reveal new details in Long Beach murder arrest

Latest News

Enviva has been canvassing the state for possible plant locations, and Stone County has made it...
Stone County supervisors meeting ends with citizens forum on Enviva plant
ALDI is making a $4 million investment in Ocean Springs with construction of a 21,000...
ALDI makes plans for new Ocean Springs store, again
MGM's new Southeast Operations President & COO Brandon Dardeau tells us more about his future...
Meet Brandon Dardeau, MGM's new Southeast Operations President & COO
You could say King Cake ground zero is at Paul’s Pastry Shop in Picayune, where they’re...
King cake season means sweet treat productions at Paul’s Pastry Shop