City official frustrated with lack of progress in Gulfport dredging project

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Every year, cities and counties submit project requests for state Tidelands funds.

The Department of Marine Resources sorts through those requests and prioritizes them.

That leaves many projects unfunded, which can lead to frustration.

$11.2 million dollars of Tidelands funds were awarded to South Mississippi projects this year. Almost $310,000 will go to dredge a section of Brickyard Bayou in Gulfport. That will help reduce flooding in the area, but there is another dredging project that wasn’t approved, and Gulfport Ward 6 Councilman R. Lee Flowers is not happy.

“What moved that up so it’s a priority over this body of water,” Flowers said.

Flowers has been trying to get funding to dredge Richards Bayou north of Interstate 10 since he took office more than 12 years ago. He and the residents who live along the bayou are frustrated.

“My question now is after this for a decade, why is this not getting funded?” he said.

Worse, the silting in the bayou is caused by a city drainage ditch that flows into the bayou. The ditch drains the Gulfport Highlands development area that is in high demand.

“It will continue to worsen as we develop in that area. This has to be done, and every time we get passed over it gets delayed,” Flowers said. “The problem has now become that you have boats that are literally sitting on the bottom.”

Todd Ziegler recently bought a house on the bayou with the promise that the dredging project would happen soon, but for now, his boat is in storage.

“I was looking forward to having my boat right there and walking off the patio and surf on down the river here,” he said.

That dream will be on hold at least until the next round of Tidelands funding.

Ziegler: “I’ve got a beautiful boat that’s not getting any use whatsoever, and I’d really like to be able to really enjoy living here on the waterfront,” Ziegler said.

In the meantime, Ziegler will have to use one of the Coast’s boat launches, many of which were built with Tidelands funds.

